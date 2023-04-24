Birthday Club
Henderson city officials hope new sign helps attract people to the riverfront
By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson has a new addition to it’s downtown riverfront.

The “I Heart Henderson” sign is located on Water Street across from Rockhouse on the River.

A group from the Henderson Leadership Initiative marked the completion of their project Monday.

City of Henderson Public Information Officer, Holli Blanford, says their goal is to create an attraction that would bring people down to the river front and greet the river boats when they come into town.

”So not only is it gonna impact tourism, but it will give the folks that live here in the community a chance to come down and kind of enjoy it,” said Blanford.

Blanford says that the idea for the sign came from a Henderson Leadership Initiative meeting where they chose from five key indicators, one being to create a vibrant and growing community. They chose to complete this task by bringing people together.

