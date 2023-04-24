Birthday Club
Gushrowski leading Aces Men’s Golf at MVC Championship

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Recording a 2-under 69 in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, Nicholas Gushrowski is tied for the 4th position at Oakwood Country Club.

Gushrowski’s round has him just four points off of the lead, which is currently held by Felix van Dijk of Illinois State.  He carded a 6-under 65 to pace the individuals with Valparaiso’s Anthony Delisanti in second with a 66.

Second on the Purple Aces and tied for 28th overall is Michael Ikejiani.  He posted a 3-over 74 in Sunday’s opening 18 holes.  One behind him was Isaac Rohleder.  His 4-over 75 has him in a tie for 32nd.  Carson Parker and Daniil Romashkin carded identical rounds of 76 and are tied for 41st place.

Evansville registered a team score of 294 in the first round to rank in 8th out of 10 teams.  UE is just seven strokes outside of the top four as Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois are tied for 4th with scores of 287. Illinois State paces the team standings with a 276.  Valparaiso is in second with a 279 while Belmont ranks third with a 284.

Monday will mark the second out of three rounds of 18.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

