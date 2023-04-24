Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost Advisory until 9:00 a.m. Today...generous sunshine and slightly warmer as high temps reach 60-degrees.  Tonight, it will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s. The normal high temperature is 71; the low is 49.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 60s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy and not as chilly as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny as high temperatures remain in the upper 60s.

