EPD: Man facing charges after stealing, threatening employee with knife

Robert Alvey
Robert Alvey(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 400 block of E. Diamond Ave in reference to a theft Sunday.

According to a police report, officers were told a man left Dollar Tree with several items without paying.

Dispatch told officers during the robbery the suspect threatened an employee with a knife.

EPD says officers were able to find the man with the stolen items.

That man was identified as 23-year-old Robert Alvey.

Alvey is facing a robbery and resisting arrest charge.

23-year-old Robert Alvey
23-year-old Robert Alvey(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

