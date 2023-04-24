EPD: Man facing charges after stealing, threatening employee with knife
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 400 block of E. Diamond Ave in reference to a theft Sunday.
According to a police report, officers were told a man left Dollar Tree with several items without paying.
Dispatch told officers during the robbery the suspect threatened an employee with a knife.
EPD says officers were able to find the man with the stolen items.
That man was identified as 23-year-old Robert Alvey.
Alvey is facing a robbery and resisting arrest charge.
