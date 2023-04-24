EPD: Man facing charges after stealing, threatening employee with knife

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 400 block of E. Diamond Ave in reference to a theft Sunday.

According to a police report, officers were told a man left Dollar Tree with several items without paying.

Dispatch told officers during the robbery the suspect threatened an employee with a knife.

EPD says officers were able to find the man with the stolen items.

That man was identified as 23-year-old Robert Alvey.

Alvey is facing a robbery and resisting arrest charge.

23-year-old Robert Alvey (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.