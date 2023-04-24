Cool temps, more rain this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday’s low dropped to 32 for a late-season freeze. Temperatures will moderate a bit this week, but will still be a bit cooler than the average. Partly cloudy skies Monday night with lows in the upper 30s on Tuesday morning, so scattered frost will be possible. Partly sunny and mild on Tuesday with a high of 64. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 63. Rain chances return Thursday through the weekend. Thursday will climb to 57 with scattered showers, Friday mostly cloudy with showers and a high of 65. More showers over the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s.

