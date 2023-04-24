City of Grayville under boil advisory due to water line rupture

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - According to Grayville city officials, the entire city of is under a boil order until further notice.

Officials say the main water line that feeds the water tower ruptured, forcing a total shut down of the water system.

The boil order will remain in place until Illinois EPA gets two consecutive clear water samples.

The Grayville mayor says that water is back on but the boil order remains in place.

