Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

City of Grayville under boil advisory due to water line rupture

City of Grayville under boil advisory due to water line rupture
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - According to Grayville city officials, the entire city of is under a boil order until further notice.

Officials say the main water line that feeds the water tower ruptured, forcing a total shut down of the water system.

The boil order will remain in place until Illinois EPA gets two consecutive clear water samples.

The Grayville mayor says that water is back on but the boil order remains in place.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges
New Evansville dessert bakery hosts soft opening Sunday
New Evansville dessert bakery hosts soft opening Saturday
Death investigation underway after body found at Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick...
Death investigation underway after body found at wildlife area in Warrick Co.
EPD: Man arrested on illegal handgun possession charge
EPD: Man arrested on illegal handgun possession charge
Roca Bar
Roca Bar closing original location in Evansville

Latest News

Hopkins Co. Schools joins social media class action lawsuit
14 News Investigates: How Former Louisville officer is able to continue in law enforcement
14 News Investigates: How former Louisville officer who shot Breonna Taylor is able to continue in law enforcement
Owensboro High School NCAA youth chapter hosts water bottle drive
Owensboro High School NCAA youth chapter hosts water bottle drive
Mesker Park Zoo gives update on baby penguin
Mesker Park Zoo gives update on baby penguin