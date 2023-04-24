Boil water order issued in Grayville, Ill.

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - The city of Grayville has issued a boil order for its water customers.

City officials say the main water line that feeds the water tower ruptured, forcing a total shutdown of the water system.

They say once water service is restored, customers should bring water to a rolling boil before drinking it.

Once two separate water samples have been cleared by the city’s laboratory, the boil order will be lifted, officials say.

