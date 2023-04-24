Aces Softball falls in extra innings to UIC, as Flames sweep series

CHICAGO, IL. (WFIE) - In a back-and-forth contest on Sunday at Flames Field, UIC out-dueled the University of Evansville softball team to take a 7-6 victory in nine innings.

With the score tied at 5-5 entering the ninth inning, Evansville took advantage of an error by the Flames to go up 6-5. Unfortunately, UIC cashed in on two UE errors in the bottom of the frame to earn its second walk-off win of the weekend.

UIC took the lead in the bottom of the second inning with three runs scoring. Tess Altevers Harris had a 2-RBI double to highlight the frame.

Things remained the same until the top of the fourth when the Purple Aces had a 3-run inning of their own. Jess Willsey led the inning off with a home run to left field for UE’s first score of the afternoon. With two outs, Taylor Howe drew a walk before scoring from first on a double by Lacy Smith.

Next up was Zoe Frossard, who doubled to center to bring home Smith and knot the score. Two frames later, Evansville looked for more. Hannah Hood opened with an infield single and the Aces would advance runners to second and third with one out. A sacrifice fly attempt saw the UE runner thrown out on a close play at the plate to keep it tied at 3-3.

Evansville rebounded in the top of the seventh as Frossard reached on an error to being Jenna Nink to the plate. She launched her fifth home run of the season to put the Aces in front at 5-3.

Just when it looked like the Aces were on the brink of a victory, the Flames rallied back with Altevers Harris hitting an RBI triple in a 2-run inning that tied it up to send the game to extra innings. UE stranded the bases loaded in the top of the eighth but could not bring in the go-ahead run. After a scoreless 8th inning, Marah Wood singled to lead off the ninth and would score on a UIC error. Looking to close the game out, the Aces committed two crucial errors that helped UIC take the 7-6 walk-off win.

Five Aces registered two hits on Sunday with Wood, Willsey, Hood, Howe and Smith accomplishing the feat. In the circle, Mikayla Jolly made the start, allowing three runs in four innings. Megan Brenton tossed 2 1/3 innings with two earned runs crossing the plate. Sydney Weatherford threw the final 2 1/3 frames with two runs, one earned, coming home.

On Tuesday, UE returns home for a 5 p.m. game against Indiana State.

