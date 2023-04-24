14 News Investigates: How former Louisville officer who shot Breonna Taylor is able to continue in law enforcement

CARROLL CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Louisville officer that shot and killed Breonna Taylor during a raid on her apartment now has another job in law enforcement.

Myles Cosgrove, the officer was fired by the Louisville Police Department for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor, is now a deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff, because officials never indicted Cosgrove, he was able to be hired.

Officials say since the Louisville Metro Police Department fired him, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council is obligated to decide if Cosgrove could continue a career in law enforcement.

As we’ve reported, the Kentucky Council tells us the state investigates all officers who are terminated from a department, as well as officers who resign and are under administrative investigation.

We requested the records of every officer the board voted on in the last 12 months, with Cosgrove is on the list.

Records say Cosgrove met the requirements for getting his peace officer certification revoked, but the council voted not to revoke it., which means he can get another job as an officer.

Officials with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council have also told our 14 News crew that state law only requires the minutes of the meetings to be recorded, not all discussions. As of now we don’t know the reasoning behind the board’s decision to allow Cosgrove to continue in law enforcement.

Our crew reached out to Morgan Hall, the communications director for the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet to ask her why an officer can meet the requirements for having their certification revoked. The board still votes no.

We will let you know more as this story develops.

