USI Softball drops series opener at Tennessee State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball opened its weekend series at Tennessee State University with a 3-0 loss on Saturday, as a three-run second inning proved to be the difference in the contest.

Saturday began with a scheduled doubleheader on tap from Tiger Field in Nashville, Tennessee, but due to wet field conditions, the series slate was changed to a single game on Saturday and to a doubleheader on Sunday.

The two sides played a scoreless first inning, but the Tigers struck with all three of their runs in the second inning. The three runs came with the bases loaded for Tennessee State, who grabbed the 3-0 advantage after a two-RBI double in the second frame.

USI generated a couple of opportunities after the second inning, getting runners into scoring position in the third inning and in the last three innings, but Tennessee State’s pitching staff and defense held firm to maintain the shutout.

Offensively, for USI, junior catcher Sammie Kihega (Greenfield, Indiana) went 2-for-2 with a walk. Senior Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana), junior first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana), and senior infielder Jordan Rager (Fishers, Indiana) also tallied a hit each.

In the pitching circle, sophomore pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) tossed her 15th complete game of the season, going six innings with three runs allowed and two strikeouts. Newman’s record moved to 13-9 with the loss. With Saturday’s shutout win, Tennessee State’s sophomore pitcher Caitlyn Manus moved to 12-12 on the season. Manus struck out one, surrendering five hits and four walks.

Southern Indiana is now 16-20 overall and 9-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference, while Tennessee State improved to 16-21-1 and 7-8 in the OVC. Through Saturday, both squads are jockeying for position in the middle of the OVC standings with only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Screaming Eagles and Tigers conclude their weekend series with a Sunday doubleheader at 12 p.m. The games can be seen with an ESPN+ subscription and heard on The Spin 95.7 FM. Additional coverage links are on the USI Softball schedule page on usiscreamingeagles.com

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.