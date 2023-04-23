Roca Bar closing original location in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Roca Bar of Evansville is officially closing its original location on South Kentucky Avenue.

The bar has been a staple of Evansville at its longtime location.

Roca Bar owners posted the closing announcement on their Facebook page.

As 14 News previously reported, a new Roca Bar location is opening on Washington Avenue.

That will be opening on May 15.

