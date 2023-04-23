Roca Bar closing original location in Evansville
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Roca Bar of Evansville is officially closing its original location on South Kentucky Avenue.
The bar has been a staple of Evansville at its longtime location.
Roca Bar owners posted the closing announcement on their Facebook page.
As 14 News previously reported, a new Roca Bar location is opening on Washington Avenue.
That will be opening on May 15.
