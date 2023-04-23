North grad Katelyn Skinner wins GLVC Women’s Golf Tournament

SMITHVILLE, MO. (WFIE) - University of Indianapolis senior Katelyn Skinner won the individual medalist trophy on Saturday after 54 holes of stroke play in the 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Women’s Golf Championship at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville, Mo.

Skinner fired a 54-hole total of even-par 216, carding rounds of 70-75-71 for the wire-to-wire win and new GLVC Championship record. Since the league changed formats from a 36-hole event to a 54-hole affair in 2015, the Evansville, Ind., native bested the previous three-round total of 219 from 2018 set by UIndy’s Paxton DeHaven.

The top-five finishers were named to the first half of the All-Conference squad. Joining Skinner was a pair of Greyhound teammates in 2022 Champion senior Cathi Graf (72-78-74–224), who finished in a tie for second, and graduate student Elyse Stasil (72-79-75–226), who snagged fourth just ahead of Drury University junior Shehna Akbary (76-78-73–227) in fifth. Also tying for second was Lewis University sophomore Kendall Farm, who vaulted from a tie for seventh in the first round into the runner-up position thanks in large part to her final-round 71, making her the only player other than Skinner to shoot a sub-par round through the entire 54 holes of golf.

The remaining five positions on the All-Conference team, along with Player, Freshman, and Coach of the Year awards, as well as the individual and team winner of the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award, will be announced following a coaches’ vote prior to NCAA Regional competition.

On the team side, UIndy (289-308-295–892) beat University of Missouri-St. Louis (303-322-314–939) by 47 strokes to earn the top seed in Sunday’s medal/match play competition. The second-seeded Tritons will meet No. 3 seed University of Illinois Springfield (313-316-314–943), which will be competing in its first-ever semifinals, while the Greyhounds will battle No. 4 seed Drury University (312-312-322–946).

Maryville University (318-318-326–962) finished 16 shots back of Drury in fifth place, while McKendree University placed sixth with rounds of 320-323-329 (972). William Jewell College (332-331-332–995) improved from a ninth-place start to finish seventh, and Rockhurst University (299-298-312–909) was just three back at 998 (325-342-331) for eighth place. Respectively placing ninth through 11th was Quincy University (320-343-340–1003), Truman State University (337-332-340–1009), and Lewis University (332-333-346–1011).

The start time for Sunday’s semifinal rounds of medal/match play will be 8 AM CT but may be delayed, pending the presence of frost. When the teams tee off, it will be UIndy-Drury off No. 1 tee and UMSL-UIS from No. 10.

The GLVC Women’s Golf Championship will continue to be streamed live and free on all GLVC Sports Network (GLVCSN) platforms, including GLVCSN.com, the iOS/Android mobile apps, and on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV OTT apps. Video-only coverage will be provided for the two tee locations, while full coverage with Colin Suhre will take place of the semifinals and finals of medal/match competition from 8 fairway and green, as well as 9 and 14 tees, beginning at approximately 9:30 AM. At the conclusion of the semifinals, pairings will be made for the winning teams before the final round begins, which will then be followed by the team Champion trophy presentation.

For day two results and medal/match play tee times, head to the GLVC Championship homepage at the link above.

2023 GLVC All-Conference Team (Top-five finishers make up spots 1-5 on 10-member team)

1. Katelyn Skinner, Indianapolis (70-75-71–216)

t2. Kendall Farm, Lewis (77-76-71–224)

t2. Cathi Graf, Indianapolis (72-78-74–224)

4. Elyse Stasil, Indianapolis (72-79-75–226)

5. Shehna Akbary, Drury (76-7-73–227)

