Newburgh camp looking to help kids who lost loved one to suicide
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Children left behind by suicide were welcomed to come together and enjoy a day of fun on Saturday.

The Courageous Caterpillars Camp was put on by the Mae’s Way Foundation in Newburgh.

Kids who have lost a loved one to suicide enjoyed some fun and games.

There was also a special appearance by two-time American Ninja Warrior contestant John Mack.

Mack lost his father to suicide, and he spoke to the children about his trials and triumphs in overcoming that.

