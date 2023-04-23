Newburgh camp looking to help kids who lost loved one to suicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Children left behind by suicide were welcomed to come together and enjoy a day of fun on Saturday.

The Courageous Caterpillars Camp was put on by the Mae’s Way Foundation in Newburgh.

Kids who have lost a loved one to suicide enjoyed some fun and games.

There was also a speci a l appearance by two-time American Ninja Warrior contestant John Mack.

Mack lost his father to suicide, and he spoke to the children about his trials and triumphs in overcoming that.

