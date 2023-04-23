New Evansville dessert bakery hosts soft opening Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new dessert bakery in Evansville had their soft launch Saturday before their grand opening in May.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was open Saturday on the east side of Evansville at 6436 East Florida Street.

The bakery is located in the Louis Pointe shopping center at the Promenade of Evansville. They are calling this opening their “soft opening” but will have their grand opening on May 22.

