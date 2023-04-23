Birthday Club
Mesker Park Zoo organizes ‘Party for the Planet’ event for Earth Day

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many celebrated Earth Day at the Mesker Park Zoo during its “Party for the Planet” on Saturday.

People were invited to come out and enjoy the animals, get some free gear and celebrate the planet.

There was also a recycled art contest.

The party didn’t stop in Evansville though as zoo officials say they were one of 102 zoos to celebrate the “Party for the Planet” on Saturday, making it the largest combined Earth Day celebration in North America.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

