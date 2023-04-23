Birthday Club
Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick Five” game on April 13. Each prize was won with the same numbers.(Source: Maryland Lottery via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Death investigation underway after body found at wildlife area in Warrick Co.
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
Dispatch: Vehicle found flipped upside down in creek on Owensville Rd.
EPD: Man arrested after an attempted residential break-in
‘I was just livid’: Alumni, referees decry Oakland City women’s soccer coach’s resignation

Death investigation underway after body found at wildlife area in Warrick Co.
Biden says US embassy evacuation in Sudan completed
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana returns home after trip to Washington D.C.
Death investigation underway after body found at wildlife area in Warrick Co.