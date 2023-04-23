Birthday Club
Ky. Wesleyan Softball swept by Cedarville

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team lost a pair of games on Saturday afternoon at Foster Field. An overnight rain helped soften a firm playing surface while the wind kicked up to blow straight in by first pitch. The Panthers lost the opener 9-0 and game two by a score of 11-0.

Allie Dunn pitched a complete game in the opener. She went the distance allowing nine runs, only three earned runs on 12 hits and two strikeouts. The Yellow Jackets (19-23, 13-7 GMAC) scored one in the first and two in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Kennedy Matheis was left in scoring position in the bottom of the second as the Panthers looked to remain close throughout.  

Dunn and the Panthers trailed 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Guinny Garr led-off with a single. However, she was erased on a double play and the Panthers were still searching to break through. Cedarville distanced the Panthers with two more runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.  

In game two, Cedarville would score four in the top of the second and then add three more in the fourth, en-route to an 11-0 run-rule win, in 6 innings.

Panther softball is back in action, on Sunday, hosting Ohio Dominican, in a doubleheader, beginning at noon.

