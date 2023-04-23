Frost possible again tonight, 60s return for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 50s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Those clouds will clear as we head into the overnight hours, and tonight will be clear, calm and cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Patchy frost may develop late tonight into Monday morning, so a Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the Tri-State from 1 AM to 9 AM. The northern edge of our region is under a Freeze Warning. You will likely want to cover any sensitive plants to protect them from the frost, and you may have to give your windshield a quick scrape before heading off to school or work Monday morning.

Monday will be sunny and a few degrees warmer than today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, but that is still about 10° cooler than average for this time of year.

The rest of the week will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. A few showers are possible each day during the second half of the week, and it looks like our best chance of rain will be on Saturday, but no day this week is expected to be a total washout.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.