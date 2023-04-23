Birthday Club
EPD: Man arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man was arrested Sunday morning on multiple drug and traffic charges during a traffic stop.

An affidavit states that police were on patrol when they saw an SUV traveling south bound on Oak Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say they discovered that the registered owner of the SUV had a suspended license. A traffic stop was eventually initiated on East Morgan Avenue and North Stockwell Road.

The driver, later identified as Donald Newton, had a suspended license according to BMV records. On scene officers saw Newton pour a crystal-like substance, later identified as methamphetamine, into a pouch and place it in the glove box of the vehicle.

Police say they also discovered marijuana on the floorboard of the vehicle after Newton stepped out and was placed into custody.

Officials say Newton was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on two traffic charges and four charges of controlled substance possession.

