EPD: Man arrested on multiple charges, including attempted burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested early Friday night on several charges, one of which being attempted burglary.

According to an affidavit, central dispatch received a call from a reporter saying a person with a gun was trying to kick in their door Friday around 9:45 p.m.

Police say they were dispatched to the 700 block of West Michigan Street in response to an attempted burglary and spoke with the reporter when they arrived on scene.

Officials say the reporter told police that a man, later identified as Vernon Barnes, had come over to the apartment and tried to get them to drink liquor. When they refused to drink, Barnes showed them his gun in a black holster.

According to the affidavit, Barnes threatened to pistol whip the reporter if they didn’t drink the liquor.

Police say the reporter stated that they went to CVS after Barnes threatened them and when they returned they noticed Barnes on the other side of a chain linked fence.

Officials say when the reporter went back inside their apartment, Barnes tried to force himself into the apartment with the gun in his hand.

Police say Barnes was later located at his residence also on the 700 block of West Michigan Street and attempted to call Barnes to come out.

Officials say Barnes refused to leave the apartment and made suicidal threats and threats to shoot police.

EPD Crisis Negotiators were contacted to help get Barnes outside of the residence. He briefly showed his gun to officers when SWAT officials heard multiple shots come from the residence.

Police say Barnes eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Once police were able to search is residence, they found shell castings in Barnes’ bedroom and bullet impacts on the ceiling.

Officials say Barnes was previously found with to have a prior felony conviction of level five battery as well as a conviction of domestic battery, which also meant he was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Police say Barnes has been charged with attempted battery, attempted burglary, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and two counts of instrument of violence.

