Culpepper & Merriweather Circus coming to Fort Branch

(Culpepper & Merriweather Circus/WLUC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is makings its way to Fort Branch on Monday.

The circus will be held at the Fort Branch Community Park on 510 East Vine Street from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets bought in advance are $13 for adults and for children/seniors $8. Ticket prices on the day of the circus are $16 for adults and $9 for children and seniors.

To buy tickets online, click here.

