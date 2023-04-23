Aces Track & Field wraps up competition at Indiana Invitational

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville track and field team posted five top-10 finishes and collected three season-best marks on Saturday to wrap up competition at the Indiana Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana.

Sophomore Preston Riggs (Ft. Branch, Ind./Gibson Southern) posted a fifth-place finish in the men’s javelin with a toss of 38.72 meters (127′), while also placing seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.86. UE throwers Jaden Hayes (Huntingburg, Ind./Southridge) and freshman Will McDonner also placed sixth and seventh on the men’s side in the javelin competition, while sophomore Kaitlyn Sansone (Fairfield, Ohio/Mercy McAuley) placed ninth in the women’s javelin with a personal-best throw of 25.38 meters (83′ 3″).

Sansone was joined in setting a personal-best mark on Saturday by freshmen Jose Ocampo (Monterrey, Mexico) and Joey Taylor (Grove City, Ohio/Central Crossing), who both achieved the feat on the track. Ocampo placed 14th overall in the men’s 400-meter race with a season-best mark of 52.98. Taylor, meanwhile, placed 28th in the men’s 800-meter race with a season-best time of 2:00.25. He finished on the heels of sophomore teammate Adam Oulgout (St. Paul, Minn./Central), who placed 22nd overall with a time of 1:58.42.

On the track, senior Giovanni Purser (Port Maria, Jamaica) battled a stiff wind and a loaded field in the men’s 100-meters to place 13th overall with a time of 11.13 seconds, just .11 seconds from the top 10. In the field events, senior thrower Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) had a strong showing in the men’s discus, placing 11th overall with a throw of 47.39 meters (155′ 5″).

The Purple Aces will take this next week off before returning to action on Friday, May 5 with a return trip to Bloomington, Indiana to take part in the Billy Hayes Invitational.

