Aces Softball once again stymied by Illinois-Chicago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - UIC pitcher Christina Toniolo tossed a complete game shutout to lead the Flames to a 3-0 win over the University of Evansville softball team at Flames Field on Saturday afternoon.

Evansville registered five hits on the day with Jenna Nink going a perfect 3-for-3. Marah Wood and Jess Willsey added one hit apiece. Larissa Ortiz led the Flames with a 3-for-3 performance that saw her score two runs.

In the top of the first, the Purple Aces put for the first scoring threat of the day when Nink and Willsey both reached on 2-out singles. Despite the early momentum for UE, it was UIC who scored the first run of the game when Alannah Cran had an RBI single.

Wood and Nink added singles for UE in the third and fourth frames, but the effort came up short with two baserunners caught stealing. Up by one in the bottom of the fifth, the Flames tripled their lead with two runs crossing the plate, including a solo home run from Hailey Cowing.

From there, the Flames were able to cruise to the victory. They completed the game with eight hits. Sydney Weatherford made the start for Evansville, allowing three runs on eight hits in five innings of work. Erin Kleffman tossed a scoreless sixth inning and picked up a strikeout.

Tomorrow, the Aces look to pick up a win in the series finale, which is set for a 12 p.m. start time.

