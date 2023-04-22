Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Cross drain repairs begin Tuesday in Hopkins Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a closure along KY 1033 to for a cross drain repair beginning on Tuesday in Hopkins County.

Officials say the work will require the repairs to remain closed overnight.

The repairs are set to take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials say drivers won’t be able to drive through the work zone and there will be no marked detour.

Flutist Adam Sadberry to perform at Glema Center in Madisonville
EPD: Man arrested after an attempted residential break-in
Honor Flight takes off Saturday for Washington D.C.
Dispatch: Vehicle flips into creek on Owensville Rd.
