Traffic Alert: Cross drain repairs begin Tuesday in Hopkins Co.
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a closure along KY 1033 to for a cross drain repair beginning on Tuesday in Hopkins County.
Officials say the work will require the repairs to remain closed overnight.
The repairs are set to take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Officials say drivers won’t be able to drive through the work zone and there will be no marked detour.
