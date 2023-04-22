Traffic Alert: Cross drain repairs begin Tuesday in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a closure along KY 1033 to for a cross drain repair beginning on Tuesday in Hopkins County.

Officials say the work will require the repairs to remain closed overnight.

The repairs are set to take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials say drivers won’t be able to drive through the work zone and there will be no marked detour.

