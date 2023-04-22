Birthday Club
Rosters announced for Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The 2023 rosters for the Kentucky All-Stars in the annual high school basketball series against Indiana were released on Friday.

Two local standout players highlight the boys roster with Henderson County’s Gerard Thomas and Madisonville’s Marcus Eaves suiting up for the Kentuckians.

Owensboro boys basketball coach Rod Drake was named as head coach of the Kentucky team, while Red Devils’ assistant coach David Phillips will serve on his staff.

The closest player in the area named to the Indiana All-Stars team was Linton-Stockton senior guard and University of Central Florida commit Joey Hart.

This year’s games are scheduled to be held at the Owensboro Sportscenter on June 9 and at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 10.

You can check out the full roster for the Kentucky All-Stars below:

