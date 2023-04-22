Birthday Club
Roosevelt Jones promoted to Director of Player Development for UE men’s basketball

University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland has announced that Roosevelt Jones has been elevated to Director of Player Development for the Purple Aces. 

Jones joined the program in the summer of 2022 and served as the Director of Basketball Operations last season. Before coming to Evansville, Jones was an Assistant Coach at the University of Indianapolis and IU-Kokomo.  

“Rose is as competitive a person that I have been around. The fact that he has completely owned the responsibilities of Director of Basketball Operations as passionate as he did this past season was vital to our program,” Ragland said. “Rose has a great basketball mind and is going to positively impact our players on a daily basis on and off the court.” 

Prior to his coaching days, Jones enjoyed a storied playing career. The legend at Butler University completed a record-breaking career with the Bulldogs that saw him rank at or near the top in starts (1st), assists (4th), rebounds (5th), steals (8th) and points (11th). The 2-time All-Big East Second Team player earned NABC All-District accolades in 2015-16.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

