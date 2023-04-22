Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Rain forces schedule adjustment in USI-Eastern Illinois Baseball Series

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday rains forced the postponement of the start of the Ohio Valley Conference three-game baseball series between the University of Southern Indiana and Eastern Illinois University at the USI Baseball Field. Tonight’s game has been moved to Saturday and will be a part of a 2 p.m. doubleheader, while Sunday’s single game has been changed to a 1 p.m. start.  

For more information about possible USI Baseball weather-related schedule changes, visit USIScreamingEagles.com and the USI Baseball schedule page. Schedule information also will be posted on Facebook and Twitter

The Screaming Eagles, who will be playing their first OVC game, is 11-25 overall, 3-9 OVC, while EIU enters the series with a 21-13 mark this spring, 3-6 OVC.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Carrie Kraemer Mugshot
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
Lisa Harris
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury
Miguel Bravo Mugshot
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41

Latest News

Aces softball
Aces Softball suffers tough loss in series opener at UIC
Purple Aces baseball
Aces Baseball heads south for weekend series at Murray State
USI Softball
USI Softball makes first-ever trip to Tennessee State
Aces Men’s Golf ready for MVC Championship Tournament