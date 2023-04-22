Rain forces schedule adjustment in USI-Eastern Illinois Baseball Series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday rains forced the postponement of the start of the Ohio Valley Conference three-game baseball series between the University of Southern Indiana and Eastern Illinois University at the USI Baseball Field. Tonight’s game has been moved to Saturday and will be a part of a 2 p.m. doubleheader, while Sunday’s single game has been changed to a 1 p.m. start.

For more information about possible USI Baseball weather-related schedule changes, visit USIScreamingEagles.com and the USI Baseball schedule page. Schedule information also will be posted on Facebook and Twitter.

The Screaming Eagles, who will be playing their first OVC game, is 11-25 overall, 3-9 OVC, while EIU enters the series with a 21-13 mark this spring, 3-6 OVC.

