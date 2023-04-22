Pike Central softball looking to sustain recent run of success

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Pike Central softball team has enjoyed a lot of success in the past, and the program is now experiencing a similar run of prosperity again.

Winning 10 of their first 11 games to open the 2023 season, the Chargers are showing no signs of slowing down. This comes as no surprise though after securing back-to-back sectional titles, as well as taking home the regional championship for only the second time in program history last year.

Some may not realize the Chargers’ softball program has a long and rich tradition. Pike Central won 11 consecutive sectional titles from 1988 to 1998, and even played in the 1990 state championship back when the softball postseason was only a one-class system.

With the talent the “Charge-nado” have on the current roster and within the Pike County pipeline, the team is hoping to repeat its success from the 1990s era.

“It comes down to the players,” Pike Central softball coach Dustin Traylor said. “We have a really good group. We’re a bunch of juniors and senior-laden team. They were freshmen and sophomores that first sectional championship. They carried it on last year, and now we’re an upperclassmen team and it shows. They’re ready to go every game. Pike Central softball’s been good over the years. We always play hard, we’re scrappy and they compete. Some years, we run into hard teams. Our conference is tough. It’s one of the best in the state.”

“The last few years it’s been so fun,” Pike Central junior Lexie Onyett said. “Our junior class – we’ve all played together since we were in preschool. Just winning and then wanting to keep winning definitely drives us a lot. We definitely want to make it further than last season, so that’s definitely pushing us.”

The Chargers are slated to take the field next at home against North Daviess on Monday.

