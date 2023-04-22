OPD hosting ‘Run from the Cops 5K’ this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is set to hold the “Run from the Cops 5K” on Saturday.

Several roads around downtown will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m.

OPD will also be hosting “Police Awareness Day” at the same event.

It will allow people to interact with the police officers, meet members of the specialty teams and view K-9 demonstrations.

Officials say there will also be an inflatable obstacle course for the kids, and they can enter their names into a bicycle raffle.

