OPD hosting ‘Run from the Cops 5K’ this weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is set to hold the “Run from the Cops 5K” on Saturday.

Several roads around downtown will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m.

OPD will also be hosting “Police Awareness Day” at the same event.

It will allow people to interact with the police officers, meet members of the specialty teams and view K-9 demonstrations.

Officials say there will also be an inflatable obstacle course for the kids, and they can enter their names into a bicycle raffle.

