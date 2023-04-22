Local Golf Legend Jerry Schreiber passes away at 86

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local golf legend, Gerald “Jerry” Schreiber, passed away, on Wednesday, at the age of 86. Schreiber was a huge superstar and advocate of golf in Evansville. His list of accolades and accomplishments is lengthy.

He won the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament nine times, mostly back in the 1960s. He also was a five-time Tri-State Open champion, and even qualified for the U.S. Amateur four times back in the ‘60s. He was also inducted into the Indiana golf hall of fame in 1982.

While Schreiber was a fierce competitor, he was also a mentor to many, and friend to everyone. He graduated from Central, back in 1954, and also served in the Navy from 1955 to 57. He worked at N.M. Bunge Masonry of Evansville beginning as a journeyman in 1959. He then served as President and Chairman from 1975 until his retirement in 1996, passing the reins of the family business on, to his daughter, Tammy Evans, son, Troy Schreiber, and son-in-law, Bill Evans.

