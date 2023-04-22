Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

ISP participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Indiana State Police is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration this weekend for...
Indiana State Police is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration this weekend for National Drug Take Back Day.(MGN Online / weisspaarz.com / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration this weekend for National Drug Take Back Day.

Saturday’s event is aimed at helping people get rid of their unneeded medications.

Officials say having old, unwanted or expired prescriptions could lead to misuse.

ISP troopers will have a collection box set up at their Evansville post located off U.S. Highway 41.

It will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Carrie Kraemer Mugshot
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
Lisa Harris
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury
Miguel Bravo Mugshot
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41

Latest News

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana taking veterans to Washington, D.C.
Veteran taking first trip on Honor Flight to visit war memorials in D.C.
Evansville Police Department being sued by their own officer
EPD officer files lawsuit against department, claims racial and disability discrimination
Volunteer firefighter Greg Vonderheide received Jasper's Heroism in Action award.
Jasper firefighter honored one year after saving premature baby
Jasper firefighter honored one year after saving premature baby
Jasper firefighter honored one year after saving premature baby