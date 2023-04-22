ISP participating in National Drug Take Back Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration this weekend for National Drug Take Back Day.

Saturday’s event is aimed at helping people get rid of their unneeded medications.

Officials say having old, unwanted or expired prescriptions could lead to misuse.

ISP troopers will have a collection box set up at their Evansville post located off U.S. Highway 41.

It will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

