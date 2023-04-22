Honor Flight of Southern Indiana takes off Saturday morning for Washington D.C.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Evansville Regional Airport, the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took off for Washington D.C. early Saturday morning.

Officials say around 6:26 a.m. the flights too off for D.C. and is scheduled to land at approximately 9:02 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

As we’ve reported, 86 veterans are onboard the plane headed to D.C.

Officials say the veterans will return to Evansville Regional Airport at 7:15 p.m. with a welcome home parade starting at 7:45 p.m.

Here is footage of the plane taking off Saturday morning:

