Frost possible, warmer weather returns for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures topped out in the upper 50s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions. Overnight, the winds will die down and our temperatures will fall back into the mid 30s under clear skies. Patchy frost may develop late tonight into Sunday morning, so a Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire Tri-State from 1 AM to 9 AM.

Sunday will be another mostly sunny day, despite a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s. The winds will pick up from the northwest at around 6 to 11 mph during the day Sunday but will die back down Sunday night. Frost is possible again late Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be sunny and less breezy than this weekend. As a result, it will also be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low 60s.

The rest of the week will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. We may see a stray shower Wednesday or Thursday, but there is a better chance of rain Friday evening into Saturday.

