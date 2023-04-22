Birthday Club
Flutist Adam Sadberry to perform at Glema Center in Madisonville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, flutist Adam Sadberry will perform at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville on May 2.

Sadberry was named one of The Washington Post’s “23 for ‘23.” He serves as the principal flutist of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz and can be heard on the soundtrack of Disney’s The Lion King.

Admission is $25 for adults and half price for students and children.

Tickets are now available at the box office or at glemacenter.org.

