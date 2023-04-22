EPD: Man arrested on illegal handgun possession charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested for being in possession of a handgun illegally Thursday night.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Frisse Avenue in response to a hold-up in progress.

Police say the caller told them that a man, later identified as Beau Baize, was outside of their residence yelling and waving around a handgun.

Officials say once police arrived on scene, they began giving Baize commands to show his hands and to walk towards them. Officers say Baize showed them his hands and began to walk towards police.

According to the affidavit, police then told Baize to lay on the ground on his stomach.

Police say they were able to pull a 9mm handgun out of Baize’s waistband.

Officials say upon further investigation, they found that Baize was convicted of four counts of possession of a controlled substance in 2012 and had an active indictment in Warrick County.

Police say Baize was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun.

