EPD: Man arrested after an attempted residential break-in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested after attempting to break into a home Thursday night.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 1700 block of Ravenswood Drive around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a burglary in progress.

According to Evansville Police, the reporter stated that a man, later identified as Jacob Rivera, was kicking in the backdoor of his home. He also said that Rivera was in a grey/black colored minivan.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene, they located a broken window with a puddle of blood outside the door.

Police say the reporter was found and told them that Rivera had fled the scene before they had shown up.

According to police, the reporter said that he had been friends with Rivera and was allowing in to stay at his home for the past week as a favor. The reporter said Rivera had overstayed his welcome and was asked to leave.

Officials say Rivera ran around the back of the home and began kicking the door when he realized the front door was locked. The reporter said he wasn’t letting Rivera come inside.

Police say after Rivera was told not to come in, he attempted to break into the home. While breaking through the door he began screaming that he was going to kill the victim.

Officials say while Rivera was trying to break in he cut himself on his left arm and fled the scene.

Police say they found Rivera at a local hospital where he was then placed under arrest.

Officials say Rivera was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with intimidation.

