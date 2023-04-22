Dove & Oulgout lead UE Track & Field on Day one of Indiana Invite

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Facing the stiffest competition of the outdoor season, University of Evansville senior thrower Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) and sophomore distance runner Adam Oulgout posted two of UE’s best individual finishes on Friday on the first day of competition at the Indiana Invitational at IU’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington, Indiana.

Dove had one of UE’s best individual finishes on the day, placing 12th overall in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 49.62 meters (162′ 9″). The toss was just over half a foot shy of his school-record mark in the hammer throw, set in UE’s last meet at the Pacesetter Sports Invitational on April 1. The field included some of the best throwers in both the Great Lakes and South regions this year. Dove also placed 14th overall in the men’s shot put with a toss of 13.77 meters (45′ 2.25″)

Oulgout had a strong showing in the men’s 1,500-meters, placing second in his heat and 22nd overall with a time of 4:03.68. He finished just 2.67 seconds behind Louisville’s JB Terrill in his heat. The top four times in Friday’s 1,500-meters ranked as four of the 15 fastest times in the Great Lakes region this year.

Elsewhere on the men’s side, freshman Cameron Gehlhausen placed ninth in the long jump with a leap of 4.91 meters (16′ 1.75″). Freshman Jose Ocampo (Monterrey, Mexico) also posted UE’s best time in the 200-meter race with a time of 23.61.

On the women’s side, graduate student Antonia Lamond (Nutley, N.J./Paramus Catholic) posted UE’s best individual finish of the day in the women’s hammer throw, placing 16th overall with a toss of 36.58 meters (120′ 0″). Freshman Gwen Darrah (Cleveland, Ohio/Orange) was not far behind in 17th place with a toss of 33.23 meters (109′ 0″). Lamond also posted UE’s best finish in the women’s shot put with a toss of 9.92 meters (32′ 6.5″).

On the track, junior Mallory Russell (Evansville, Ind./Memorial) edged sophomore teammate Magdalena Borisova (Sofia, Bulgaria) in the women’s 200-meter race by 0.06 seconds with a time of 35.41. Junior Hannah Bryan (Evansville, Ind./Reitz) also placed 19th in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:29.31.

The Indiana Invitational will continue on Saturday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. central time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.