Dispatch: Vehicle found flipped upside down in creek on Owensville Rd.

Dispatch: Vehicle flips into creek on Owensville Rd.
Dispatch: Vehicle flips into creek on Owensville Rd.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office officials say a car was found in a creek flipped upside down on Saturday morning.

Dispatch confirms the call came in from a non-involved party at 7:54 a.m. in response to a vehicle found in a creek at the 17000 block of Owensville Road in Evansville.

Dispatch says that there was no one inside the vehicle when it was reported and when they arrived on scene.

Officials say to avoid the area for cleanup.

We will update you as this story develops.

