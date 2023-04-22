Death investigation underway after body found in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after officials say a body was found at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick County on Saturday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a person walking through the area discovered the body at around 7:30 a.m.

DNR officials the Warrick County Coroner’s Office is now in possession of the body and an autopsy will soon be scheduled.

Officials say the victim’s identity won’t be released until family has been notified.

We will update this story once more information is available.

