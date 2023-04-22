Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Death investigation underway after body found in Warrick Co.

Death investigation underway after body found in Warrick Co.
Death investigation underway after body found in Warrick Co.(WPTA)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after officials say a body was found at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick County on Saturday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a person walking through the area discovered the body at around 7:30 a.m.

DNR officials the Warrick County Coroner’s Office is now in possession of the body and an autopsy will soon be scheduled.

Officials say the victim’s identity won’t be released until family has been notified.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
Carrie Kraemer Mugshot
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
‘I was just livid’: Players, referees decry Oakland City University women’s soccer coach’s...
‘I was just livid’: Alumni, referees decry Oakland City women’s soccer coach’s resignation
Miguel Bravo Mugshot
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

UE partnering with Habitat for Humanity for ‘Barn Blitz’ event
UE partnering with Habitat for Humanity for ‘Barn Blitz’ event
Mayor Donnie Winkler
Funeral service held for Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler
Funeral held for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting
Funeral held for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting
EPD: Man arrested on illegal handgun possession charge
EPD: Man arrested on illegal handgun possession charge