Big Rivers set to demolish power plant stacks in Sebree

Big Rivers Electric Corporation
Big Rivers Electric Corporation(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - A heads up for people in Sebree as a loud explosion will be heard on Saturday morning.

Officials with the Big Rivers Electric Corporation say crews will be imploding a portion of the stacks and boilers that once served Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

It’s scheduled to happen sometime between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Due to safety protocols, sections of Kentucky Highway 2096 and 2097 from the parkway overpass to Century Aluminum will be closed to traffic.

Big Rivers also asks people to avoid the area as there is no safe public viewing site near the plant.

This will be the first of two implosions to take down two boilers at the Sebree Station site.

