Aces Softball suffers tough loss in series opener at UIC

Aces softball
Aces softball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Alannah Cran scored the game-winning run as UIC took a 7-6 win over the University of Evansville softball team on Friday evening at Flames Field.

Evansville had the early momentum with two runs scoring in the top half of the second.  Jess Willsey stole home for the first run of the day before Hannah Hood crossed the plate on a wild pitch.  Lacy Smith opened the third inning with a single before Alexa Davis launched a 2-run home run to double the lead and make it a 4-0 score.  UIC cut into the deficit with two runs scoring in the bottom of the frame.

Two innings later, it was Smith getting the job done once again.  After reaching on a 1-out walk, she scored on a triple from Marah Wood.  Jenna Nink hit Evansville’s second home run of the game in the top of the 6th.  Her solo shot pushed the advantage to 6-2.

In the bottom of the 6th, UIC made a furious rally, accumulating four runs on five hits to tie the game at 6-6.  Hailey Cowing had the big hit, posting a 2-RBI single with two outs to cap off the rally.  UE had a scoring opportunity in the 7th with Zoe Frossard and Davis reaching with two outs.  Willsey followed with a single and the Aces turned the corner at third in an attempt to score the go-ahead run, but a throw from the outfield recorded the out at home.

UIC was kept off the board in the bottom of the 7th and the Aces responded with a threat in the 8th, putting two more runners on.  The Flames escaped any damage and took advantage in the bottom of the frame.  With two outs, Cran circled the bases on a UE error to give her team the 7-6 win.

The Aces picked up seven hits on the day with Willsey recording a pair.  Smith scored twice for UE.  The Flames picked up eight hits in the contest.  Mikayla Jolly made the start, allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings.  Megan Brenton suffered the tough loss, allowing two runs, one earned, in 2 1/3 innings.

On Saturday, the series resumes with a 2 p.m. game.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

