Aces Men’s Golf ready for MVC Championship Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Illinois will be the scene of the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Championship with the University of Evansville men’s golf team set to chase the league crown.

Taking place Sunday through Tuesday, the tournament features 18 holes per day. Par is set for 71 while the yardage checks in at 6,760. Ten MVC institutions are set to participate including Illinois State, Valparaiso, Southern Illinois, Belmont, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Drake, Bradley, Murray State and Evansville.

In last week’s TSU Big Blue Intercollegiate, the Purple Aces put forth one of their best performances of the year. Michael Ikejiani carded a 4-under 67 in the final round to rally UE to a second-place finish in the team standings.

Ikejiani’s score gave him a 3-round score of 209, which tied him for the 5th position. Nicholas Gushrowski joined Ikejiani in the top ten. Shooting an even 71 in the final 18 holes, he posted a 211 to tie for 9th. Daniil Romashkin recorded a top 15 finish. Highlighted by a 2-under 69 in the second round, Romashkin tied for 12th with a score of 212.

Isaac Rohleder tied for 31st while Carson Parker tied for 36th in the tournament.

Last season, UE earned a 6th place finish in the MVC Championship, which was held in Paducah, Ky. Caleb Wassmer was the top finisher, coming home in 18th while Henry Kiel was one spot behind in 19th.

