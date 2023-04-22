Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Aces Baseball heads south for weekend series at Murray State

Series begins Saturday at 2 p.m.
Purple Aces baseball
Purple Aces baseball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team will travel to Murray, Kentucky this weekend for an important Missouri Valley Conference series against conference newcomer Murray State at Johnny Reagan Field.

Due to heavy rain in the forecast for Friday, the series’ schedule has changed, and the series will now begin Saturday at 2 p.m. with a single game.  The two teams will then battle in a Sunday doubleheader set for 12 p.m.  All three games of the series can be heard live in the Tri-State area on 107.1 FM-WJPS and the Old National Bank/Purple Aces Sports Network from Learfield.

Evansville will enter this weekend’s series at 21-15 overall and 6-6 in the MVC after Tuesday night’s 10-8 win over Western Kentucky.  The Purple Aces are currently a game back of Murray State in the MVC standings, sitting in fifth place overall.  This weekend could have huge implications for the upcoming MVC Tournament in May, as only the top eight teams will advance, with the top four teams earning a first-day bye and automatically advancing to the six-team, double-elimination portion of the tournament bracket.  Teams seeded fifth-through-eighth will meet on the first day of the tournament in single-elimination action.

On Tuesday night, senior outfielder Mark Shallenberger hit his third home run in four games since returning from injury last weekend at Southern Illinois.  Despite not seeing live pitching since February 21, Shallenberger has hit .267 over the last four games with a double, three home runs and eight RBI.  He has slugged .933 and posted a .421 on-base percentage, while not striking out in 19 trips to the plate.

Graduate outfielder Eric Roberts has been one of UE’s hottest hitters of late, as he will ride a 10-game hitting streak into Saturday’s series opener.  Roberts enters this weekend’s action leading the MVC in both home runs (14) and RBI (42), and on Tuesday night, he was called upon to close out the game on the mound, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save of the season.  Overall, Roberts is hitting .303 this season, to rank second on the team in hitting behind fifth-year first baseman Chase Hug and his .360 team-leading batting average.

Murray State will bring a 20-18 overall record and 7-5 conference mark into this weekend’s series after splitting a pair of mid-week games this week against Alabama A&M (Won, 10-0) and UT Martin (Lost, 7-6).  The Racers currently lead the MVC in scoring, with 271 runs scored this year.  Junior catcher Ethan Krizen currently leads Murray State with a .355 average, while sophomore outfielder Dustin Mercer is not far behind with a .350 mark.  Mercer also leads the Racers in doubles (10), home runs (nine) and runs scored (46).

This weekend’s series will mark the first meetings between UE and Murray State as MVC foes on the diamond.  The two schools have a long history of meeting in mid-week action, as Evansville leads the all-time series, 41-21, dating back to the 1948 season.  Murray State took the only meeting over UE last year, 3-2, in Evansville, as the Racers scored three runs in the fourth inning to pick up the road victory.

Evansville is expected to send junior RHP Nick Smith (3-3, 4.53 ERA) to the mound in Saturday’s series opener.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Carrie Kraemer Mugshot
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
Lisa Harris
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury
Miguel Bravo Mugshot
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41

Latest News

Aces softball
Aces Softball suffers tough loss in series opener at UIC
USI Softball
USI Softball makes first-ever trip to Tennessee State
Aces Men’s Golf ready for MVC Championship Tournament
Rain forces schedule adjustment in USI-Eastern Illinois Baseball Series