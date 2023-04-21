Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wesselman Woods, Howell Wetlands hosting Earth Day events

Wesselman Woods, Howell Wetlands hosting Earth Day events
Wesselman Woods, Howell Wetlands hosting Earth Day events(sau lee | Wessleman Woods)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several celebrations planned at Wesselman Woods and the Howell Wetlands this weekend.

Officials say it is all in celebration of Earth Day, which is Saturday.

They say you can visit either property for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Howell Wetlands activities will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Wesselman Woods activities will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They say to stop by during special hours for giveaways and free nature-themed fun.

Events will feature educational activities, guided hikes and animal encounters.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Carrie Kraemer Mugshot
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
Lisa Harris
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury
Miguel Bravo Mugshot
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41

Latest News

4/21 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
4/21 Friday Sunrise Headlines
4/21 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Twitter begins purging blue check marks
How to avoid fraud with ‘Twitter Blue’ as platform begins purging blue check marks
Families invited to tour newly renovated space at Cravens Elementary School
Families invited to tour newly renovated space at Cravens Elementary School