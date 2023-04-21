Wesselman Woods, Howell Wetlands hosting Earth Day events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several celebrations planned at Wesselman Woods and the Howell Wetlands this weekend.

Officials say it is all in celebration of Earth Day, which is Saturday.

They say you can visit either property for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Howell Wetlands activities will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Wesselman Woods activities will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They say to stop by during special hours for giveaways and free nature-themed fun.

Events will feature educational activities, guided hikes and animal encounters.

