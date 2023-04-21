Visitation set for Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The governor has ordered flags to half-staff in Spencer County on Saturday from sunrise to sunset.

That’s in honor of Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler.

Officials announced his passing on Monday.

[Previous Story: Rockport Mayor dies after suffering heart attack]

This comes as his visitation is Friday at noon until 8 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.

There is another visitation scheduled from 8 a.m. Sunday until 11 a.m.

The mayor’s services will start at 11 a.m. Saturday with his burial to follow.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.