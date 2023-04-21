Visitation set for Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The governor has ordered flags to half-staff in Spencer County on Saturday from sunrise to sunset.
That’s in honor of Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler.
Officials announced his passing on Monday.
This comes as his visitation is Friday at noon until 8 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.
There is another visitation scheduled from 8 a.m. Sunday until 11 a.m.
The mayor’s services will start at 11 a.m. Saturday with his burial to follow.
