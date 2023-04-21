Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Visitation set for Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler

Visitation set for Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The governor has ordered flags to half-staff in Spencer County on Saturday from sunrise to sunset.

That’s in honor of Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler.

Officials announced his passing on Monday.

[Previous Story: Rockport Mayor dies after suffering heart attack]

This comes as his visitation is Friday at noon until 8 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.

There is another visitation scheduled from 8 a.m. Sunday until 11 a.m.

The mayor’s services will start at 11 a.m. Saturday with his burial to follow.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrielle Tomlinson
Police: Woman births baby at home to avoid arrest and DCS
37-year-old Scott Lane
Update: Suspect arrested, bicyclist on life support after hit and run crash
Carrie Kraemer Mugshot
WCSO: Woman facing charges following drug bust at Newburgh home
Lisa Harris
Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury
Miguel Bravo Mugshot
Sheriff: Evansville man facing charges after driving 104 mph on US 41

Latest News

First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
OPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash
Wesselman Woods hosting Earth Day events
Wesselman Woods hosting Earth Day events