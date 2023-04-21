Veteran taking first trip on Honor Flight to visit war memorials in D.C.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One veteran out of Newburgh says he’s honored to get the chance to take a trip on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana for the first time.

George Province says he served in the National Guard Veteran for 7 years. He’ll get the chance to visit the nation’s capitol on Saturday, with the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana alongside other Veterans Province says.

Although he was state-side, two childhood friends of his, Mike and Jim served in Vietnam and were killed in action.

Province says he’s making it a point to find their names on The Wall in Washington, D.C.

“Having Jim’s name on it, mikes name on it I think that’s important. I think those things are important to the people that number one didn’t know them, didn’t know about them and number two those were my bestfriends,” said Province. “I think by going over there and taking a pencil and scratching over it. I can bring that home and I’ll have something.”

Providence says he carries them in his heart, and Province says after his trip to Washington he’ll have a memento honoring their service.

Honor Flight Southern Indiana President Jerry Blake says they’ve flown veterans to Washington D.C. since 2014. He says it’s an honor to give men and women who served this country the chance to be honored in this way.

“Our goal is to, what we say, give them one last mission and that’s to go to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built for them,” said Blake.

A welcome home parade will be hosted at the Evansville Regional Airport tomorrow night at 6:30pm. President Blake says the public is invited to welcome the veterans back home from Washington.

