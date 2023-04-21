UE partnering with Habitat for Humanity for ‘Barn Blitz’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fourth annual Barn Blitz with the University of Evansville is set to be held on Saturday.

This is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity behind its office on East Diamond Avenue.

During the event, 17 teams of UE students will build yard barns for residents in the community with Habitat homes.

The Barn Blitz aims for at least 20 barns to be built for the residents.

All the action starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.