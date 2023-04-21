Birthday Club
TED Talk speakers featured at Oakland City University

By Bernado Malone
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University featured multiple TED Talk speakers on Friday.

The TED Talk was titled “Ideal to Spark Future Change’ and aimed to grow ideas through conversations.

There were 10 speakers ranging from two Evansville high school students, a professor and community members.

Each speaker had 18 minutes to talk on their different topics.

Dr. Ruben West, a global thought leader, spoke on “what’s your contribution?” He believes taking action is essential to advancing one’s profession or life.

“If you don’t take action you don’t run into new connections, you don’t meet new people, and you don’t come into resources that’s deigned for you down the road,” says West. “So, you have to take action to get to those things or people that’s deigned to help you”.

