Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms

4/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy...showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms as high temps drop into the upper 50s behind northwesterly winds. Tonight, scattered showers early as low temps sink into the lower 40s.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the upper 50s. Saturday night, clear skies and colder as low temps dip into the mid-30s.

Sunday, frost possible early otherwise mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain in the mid to upper 50s.

