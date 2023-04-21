Birthday Club
School lockdowns lifted in Henderson, officials say

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - According to Henderson officials, there was a threat made near the area of the WARM Center Friday that put several Henderson schools into lockdown.

Officials say area schools were put into lockdown for about 15 minutes, before the lockdown was lifted.

Henderson officials say the suspect was found and is no longer a threat.

We will update you as this story develops.

First look at construction of Pratt Paper Mill
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Evansville FOP raising money for Deputy Hacker’s family by selling bourbon
Mayor Donnie Winkler
Visitation set for Rockport Mayor Donnie Winkler