School lockdowns lifted in Henderson, officials say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - According to Henderson officials, there was a threat made near the area of the WARM Center Friday that put several Henderson schools into lockdown.

Officials say area schools were put into lockdown for about 15 minutes, before the lockdown was lifted.

Henderson officials say the suspect was found and is no longer a threat.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.